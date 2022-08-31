Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on Sept 26 in extortion case

A Court on Wednesday issued summons to actress Fernandez to appear before it on September 26 in an alleged involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The development came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Taking note of the second supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED, special judge Parveen Singh of the Patiala House Court summoned the actress to appear before the court on September 26.

A detailed order will be made available later in the day.

Recently, the ED had attached a number of Jacqueline's fixed deposits claiming that they had tainted money. The agency filed the second supplementary chargesheet on August 17 in the matter against the actress.

The probe agency had attached Jacqueline's FDs worth Rs 7.2 crore, terming them as proceeds of crime.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who had introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

Pinky used to choose costly gifts for and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar, as per the chargesheet.

In December last year, the ED had filed the first chargesheet in this matter. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on buying gifts for models and Bollywood celebrities, which were refused by a few of them.

has confessed to have received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

--IANS

jw/arm

