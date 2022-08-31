NEET-PG counselling for medical seats likely to begin from Sept 19: Reports

-
ALSO READ
NEET-PG counselling 2022 rescheduled once again; check details
NEET 2021 counselling: SC quashes plea to hold stray round for vacant seats
AP EAMCET Counselling dates to be out soon; check tentative schedule here
NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; here's how to download
1,456 seats remain vacant from NEET-PG 2021 despite 5 rounds of counselling
-
The NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, is likely to commence from September 19, official sources said on Wednesday.
The Union Health Ministry on Monday deferred the NEET-PG counselling to allow the National Medical Commission (NMC) to complete the process of adding new seats.
The ministry is likely to upload the counselling schedule in a couple of days, the sources said.
"...the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letter of permissions (LoPs) for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15.
"Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from September 1," the ministry had said in a notice.
Usually, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET-PG, is held in January and the counselling starts in March. But on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in last year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1, a senior official said.
This year's PG counselling is likely to be held for around 60,000 seats. Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to the all India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, central and deemed universities.
The counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed universities and 50 per cent of the all India quota and 50 per cent of the state quota of both medical as well as dental colleges simultaneously, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 17:47 IST