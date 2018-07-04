Chidambaram questions CBI's contention for his custodial interrogation

Senior Congress leader on Wednesday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) appeal in the Delhi High Court for his custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case, saying a “suitable rejoinder” would be filed in court.

The former Union finance and home minister’s comment came a day after the pressed for his custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case, alleging it was necessary as he had remained evasive and non-cooperative during questioning.

“Interesting words in the CBI’s affidavit. Custodial interrogation will be quantitatively different. A suitable rejoinder will be filed,” he tweeted. The probe agency made the submission in an affidavit filed before Delhi High Court judge Justice A K Pathak, who listed the matter for hearing on August 1 and extended till then the interim protection against arrest granted to Chidambaram on May 31.

The senior Congress leader’s role had come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 35 billion and INX Media case involving Rs 3.05 billion.

It was during his tenure as the finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance-I government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures in which alleged irregularities have been found.

In the INX Media case, the had registered a first information report on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007, during his tenure as the finance minister.

Chidambaram’s son was arrested in the matter on February 28 for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million in the case. He was granted bail on March 23.