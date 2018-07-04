Not aware about Nirav Modi seeking political asylum in UK, says Centre

The government was not aware whether bank fraud fugitive sought political asylum in the UK, official sources said. A media report had said that was seeking political asylum in the

is wanted by the in the $2 billion Bank scam.

The Interpol has already issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab on the request of the

There were reports that Nirav Modi may have visited the UK, and in the past few weeks.

The sources said Indian missions abroad are conveying to local governments about the Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi.

The Interpol has issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN) on the basis of charge sheet filed by the in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by the judge special J C Jagdale there.

In its Red Corner Notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Nirav Modi along with his wife Ami Modi, a US citizen, brother Nishal Modi, a Belgian citizen, and uncle Mehul Choksi, all accused in the CBI FIRs in the case, had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before country's biggest banking scam surfaced.

The (MEA) has also written to several European countries seeking help in tracing Nirav Modi.

