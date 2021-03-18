Chidambaram slams Centre for 'failing miserably' in rolling out vaccination

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccination drive begins today; all you need to know about it
PM Narendra Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
India's Covid vaccination drive based on humanitarian principles: PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid vaccination drive in India: PM Modi
-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at Centre for "failing miserably" in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccination for Indians.
"I share the pride that India exported 5.9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At the same time, I am disappointed that we have administered only 3 crore doses to Indian citizens," Chidambaram tweeted.
"The central government has failed miserably in rolling out the vaccination to Indians. Is there any wonder that the number of infections is rising rapidly every day?" he added.
The former Union Minister also pointed out the need to allow walk-in, on demand vaccination and get rid of the bureaucratic hurdles, including pre-registration.
"Government should allow walk-in vaccination on demand and get rid of bureaucratic hurdles including pre-registration," he further tweeted.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.64 crores coverage, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
According to the official data, a total of 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Thursday.
The second phase of the vaccination drive started on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU