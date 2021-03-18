UK records another 5,758 coronavirus cases, taking tally to 4,274,579

-
Another 5,758 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,274,579, according to official figures released on Wednesday.
The country also reported another 141 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the national death toll to 125,831. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 25.2 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
According to the British Department of Health and Social Care, almost 50 per cent of all British adults have received a jab, while 90 per cent of those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and 95 per cent of over-65s have been vaccinated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This latest milestone is an incredible achievement, representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the rollout is ahead of schedule as the country aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of July. He urged everyone who is eligible for a jab to come forward.
On February 22, Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. The March 8 reopening of schools was the first part of the four-step plan which is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.
Other parts of Britain, including Wales and Northern Ireland, have also unveiled plans to ease the restrictions.
