Teaching should be such that there is no need for homework: Maha minister

Teaching at schools should be of such quality that there would be no need to assign homework to children, Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Friday.
He will speak to all stake-holders and see if some policy decision can be taken as children must not be "overburdened", he said, talking to reporters here.
"My personal opinion is that children should not be over-burdened and their brains should be allowed to develop. Homework should not be an excuse for teachers. Whatever we teach for half-an-hour, it should be taught with full concentration so that there is no need of doing homework," he said.
This is my personal opinion. I will talk to teachers associations and institutions and then take a decision, he added.
Last month Kesarkar had said that the education department was thinking of adding blank pages to text books for taking down notes, so that children do not need to carry separate notebooks which make their school bags heavy.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 22:06 IST