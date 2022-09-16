Mosquito breeding found at govt offices, public places in Delhi: MCD

-
ALSO READ
'Horror houses': Women's panel finds syringes, drugs in MCD-run schools
MCD denies its school infrastructure 'poorer than Delhi govt-run schools'
Smriti Irani likely to inaugurate E-W's Sealdah metro station on July 11
Gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
-
Mosquito breeding was found at public places and government offices, including a police academy and a metro station, during an anti-dengue drive following which legal measures were taken, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Friday.
This year, MCD has issued "82,490 legal notices and 28,846 challans so far against defaulters," the civic body said in a statement.
Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the MCD has carried out a "massive drive to detect mosquito-breeding in the premises of government offices, construction sites, schools, universities, educational institutes, metro parking lots, metro stations".
During the drive, mosquito breeding was found on their premises and the "department issued 42 challans and 18 notices", it said.
Action against these entities were taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases), Bye-Laws, 1975 Act. A fine of Rs 1,66,600 was also imposed on the defaulters, it said.
Legal measures were taken against defaulters for mosquito-genic condition or breeding of larvae found on premises of Delhi Jal Board plant offices, Keshopur and Nangloi; DDA horiticulture unit, Janakpuri; Kukeja Hospital, Rajouri Garden, NITRD TB Hospital, Dwarka; Akash Institute IIT-JEE & Medical, Dwarka; police stations at Paschim Vihar West and Seelampur; DJB Yamuna Vihar; Government Senior Secondary School, Brahampuri; PWD Office Gokulpuri; Delhi Police Academy, Sonia Vihar; BSES Kamla Market; metro station at Peeragarhi; and PWD Outer Ring Road, Peeragarhi, the statement said.
Also, the department concerned had levied administrative charges amounting to Rs 25 lakh from 11,213 defaulters who did not take anti-mosquito measures on their premises in spite of notices issued to them, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 22:05 IST