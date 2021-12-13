China detects first case of Omicron Covid variant

-
-
China on Monday detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, local media reported.
Taking to Twitter, the Chinese state-affiliated media CGTN informed that the first Omicron case was detected in a person who arrived from overseas in North China's Tianjin.
"Chinese mainland on Monday detected its first Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a person who came from overseas in N. China's Tianjin," CGTN tweeted.
The World Health Organization (WHO), on November 27, named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.
This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.
The WHO has warned that the Omicron variant, which has already been confirmed in Europe, Canada, Israel and Hong Kong, may be more transmissible or evade immunity from previous infections and vaccines.
