Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Monday.
The civic body will check reports that both the actors had violated Coronavirus norms and attended a few parties, the official said.
Those who came in their contact should undergo RT-PCR test, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
