China doesn't want unipolar Asia, respects India's role in region: Wang Yi

China does not want unipolar Asia and respects India's traditional role in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister told National Security Advisor during their meeting in Delhi, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang conveyed to Doval that China is open to 'plus one' projects in South Asia, and both countries should cooperate multilaterally, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

Wang is in Delhi for two days. He landed in the national capital on Thursday evening.

China and India have a thousand-year history of cultural exchanges, and friendly cooperation has always been the mainstream, Wang said.

The realisation of national rejuvenation between China and India will have a significant and far-reaching impact on Asia and the world at large, the Minister said.

"Both sides should adhere to the strategic judgment of the leaders of the two countries that 'China and India do not pose a threat to each other, but provide opportunities for each other's development', place differences on the border issue in the proper position of bilateral relations, and adhere to the correct development direction of bilateral relations," Wang said during the meeting with Doval, and extended invitation to him to visit China.

Replying to the invitation, Doval said he could visit after immediate issues are resolved successfully, sources said.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last two years in Eastern Ladakh.

Doval discussed the need to take forward early and complete disengagement in remaining areas and remove impediments to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural course.

He also conveyed to Wang that restoration of peace and tranquility will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in relations

The Chinese foreign minister met the National Security Advisor at his office here in the South Block.

It is the first high-level Chinese visit to India in over two years of border dispute between the two countries in Eastern Ladakh. So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place between both countries to resolve the issue.

--IANS

sk/pgh

