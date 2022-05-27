China logs 80 new local Covid-19 cases, 45 in Shanghai; 22 in Beijing

The Chinese mainland reported 80 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, of which 45 were in and 22 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Friday.

reported 22 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases in the past 24 hours, the municipal health commission said, reported Xinhua News Agency. Meanwhile, on Thursday, 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. A total of 216 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report. That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,339 as of May 26.

