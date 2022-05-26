Maharashtra daily Covid case count crosses 500-mark, highest since March 5

-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 511 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest single day count since March 5, and one fatality, the health department said.
With this addition, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,84,329 and toll to 1,47,858.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 470 cases and zero fatality. Mumbai recorded 350 new cases.
On March 5, the state had witnessed 535 cases of the respiratory disease and the fresh tally of 511 was the highest in a 24-hour span since then.
There are 2,361 active cases in the state at present, the department said.
Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia district do not have any active case at present.
. The only fatality in the state was reported from Beed. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.
A total of 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients to 77,34,110.
The state's recovery rate stands at 98.09 per cent.
The health department said that 27,541 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count of the state to 8,08,13,346.
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: Total cases: 78,84,329; new cases: 511, death toll: 1,47,858; active cases: 2,361; tests so far: 8,08,13,346.
