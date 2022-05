Mumbai logs 350 new Covid cases, highest daily count since Feb 11

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 350 new positive cases, its highest single-day count since February 11 this year, although nobody died due to the infection during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the 10th day in a row that the metropolis has witnessed more than 150 COVID-19 cases. Except four days, the city has recorded daily infection cases in three digits so far this month.

With this addition, Mumbai's infection tally climbed to 10, 63,921, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin.

The city reported 350 daily cases for the first time since February 11, when it had logged 367 cases and one fatality. The country's financial capital reported 55 more cases on Thursday as compared to Wednesday when it there were 295 cases and zero fatality.

Out of the 350 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised and two of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Presently, Mumbai has 1,658 active COVID-19 cases.

Its recovery rate is 98 per cent and the tally of recovered patients reached 10,42,697 with 223 of them getting discharge in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, however, said that of the 24,487 beds in the city, only 64 beds are occupied and the percentage of the beds occupied is 0.26 per cent as compared to the total beds available.

The case doubling rate went further down to 3,691 days and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases has reached to 0.019 per cent for the period between May 19 and 25.

The overall test count of the metropolis reached 1,70,97,300 as 8,959 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

At present no building has been sealed and there is no containment zone to control the spread of the virus.

On January 7 this year, Mumbai had reported its highest ever 20,971 cases.

