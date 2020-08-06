JUST IN
China reports 37 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 from overseas

No deaths related to the disease were registered on Wednesday, while 10 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals

IANS  |  Beijing 

Travellers line up with their belongings outside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted. Photo: Reuters
Chinese health authority said on Thursday that it received reports of 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, including 30 locally transmitted.

 

 

Of the locally-transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and three in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

Thu, August 06 2020. 08:58 IST

