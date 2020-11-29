Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported Covid-19 cases, no deaths

-
ALSO READ
Living coronavirus detected, isolated on frozen food packaging in China
Colombia reaches 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
New York records over 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day since June
Israel reports 874 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 302,770
-
The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,843.
Four new imported cases were reported in Fujian, three were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Sichuan, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 3,589 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 254 remained hospitalised, including four in serious conditions, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported among imported cases.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU