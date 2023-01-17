JUST IN
Business Standard

Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe; developer Saloman booked

The CBI filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over investigation into the partial collapse of Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year

Topics
Central Bureau of Investigation | Gurugram

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over investigation into the partial collapse of Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed, officials said.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022 which was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on December 29 last year, they said.

According to the procedure, the CBI took over the investigation in the FIR registered by the Haryana Police.

The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 had collapsed on February 10 last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor. Two women -- Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava -- were killed in the collapse.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:43 IST

