JUST IN
China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts
Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks, shows study
Delhi HC stays CIC order asking CBDT to give info on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Women from tier-2 cities dominate job market; 80% rise in new users: Report
Indians view US as biggest military threat after China, shows survey
China's population dips for 1st time in 6 decades, India to take top spot
UK Home Secy orders extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India
We don't keep people behind bars unnecessarily: SC on 2020 Delhi riots
Deaths caused due to pollution should be matter of concern: NGT Chairperson
Delhi HC advances Sharjeel Imam's plea hearing from april to jan 30
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' being organised in Uttar Pradesh' Basti district, his office said

Topics
Narendra Modi | Uttar Pradesh | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Agartala Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' being organised in Uttar Pradesh' Basti district, his office said.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh' is a novel initiative that provides opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' being organised in Basti district, on January 18, 2023 at 1 PM via video conferencing, it said.

The 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' is being organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to 16, 2022, and the second phase will be held from January 18 to 28, 2023.

The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carom, badminton, table tennis etc.

Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc. are also organised during the event.

It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, team work, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 18:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU