Choksi got clearance as no criminal antecedents were found: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Saturday initiated an inquiry pertaining to the issuance of the Police Verification Report (PVR) to fugitive diamantaire and Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi.
It also said that the Mumbai Regional Passport Office (RPO) had issued a passport to Choksi after granting him a no PVR status.
"Mr Mehul Choksi was issued an Indian Passport no. 23396732 on 10/09/2015 valid till 09/09/2025. The above passport was issued under the Tatkal category. As no Police Verification required status was granted by RPO, Murtha,. no PVR was generated from Mumbai," the Mumbai Police said in a statement.
"An enquiry has been ordered in the matter of issuance of the Police Verification Report. The Mumbai Police is also examining its internal processes involved in the criminal antecedent's verification process to improve the existing system," the statement added.
On the issue of the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), the Mumbai Police said that Malabar Hill Police station submitted a clear report against Choksi after checking the Criminal Antecedents and Information System (CAIS).
Choksi's departure from the country continues to keep the law enforcement authorities clutching at straws, as on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement saying that Mumbai Regional Passport Office gave the Police Clearance Certificate to him.
Choksi, who is allegedly involved in over $2 billion scam in the PNB has reportedly taken refuge in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda after moving there in July. His valid passport was revoked in February after this scam was unearthed.
