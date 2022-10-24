JUST IN
Kerala Guv issues show cause notices to nine VCs amid varsity row
CIDCO launches 7,849 flats in Navi Mumbai under mass housing scheme

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday launched 7,849 affordable flats under its mass housing scheme in Navi Mumbai.

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday launched 7,849 affordable flats under its mass housing scheme in Navi Mumbai.

In a video message for the launch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said CIDCO is the leading corporation in the country in providing affordable housing to the people from different economic strata.

Under the Mass Housing Scheme, 7,849 affordable apartments have been made available to citizens from the economically weaker section (EWS) at Bamandongari, Kharkopar (east) 2A, Kharkopar (east) 2B and Kharkopar (east) P3 in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai.

The online registration of applications for this scheme will start on Tuesday.

With ambitious projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Ulwe node will gain massive importance in the future. The opportunity to own a house in the well-connected Ulwe node has come through this mass housing scheme on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

All the processes in the scheme will be implemented in a transparent manner online. A computerised draw for the scheme will be held on 19 January 2023. The website www.lottery.cidcoindia.com has been made available for online registration, payment, etc.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 17:58 IST

