Odisha CM asks officials to prepare for Covid third wave on war-footing

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make preparations on a war-footing to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 with at least eight omicron cases detected in the state.
In a meeting on Monday, where he took stock of the state's preparedness to deal with the pandemic, Patnaik issued a series of directives to government departments, calling for the same level of readiness as was there during the first and second waves.
The chief minister said that though only eight omicron cases have so far been detected in the state, there could be a surge in the coming days.
He directed officials to ensure that all eligible persons are provided with the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards within a week.
He also told district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure its success, and especially monitor private hospitals to make sure they treat the beneficiaries of BSKY.
Patnaik directed the Health Department and district authorities to step up the vaccination drive and reopen COVID facilities that were closed after cases dropped.
Hospitals should have adequate oxygen supplies, he said.
He also instructed the Health Department to ensure adequate facilities to treat children. "More hospitalisation is needed among children. Therefore, the Department of Health should implement adequate care for pediatric patients across the state."
The chief minister directed the police to enforce COVID-19 protocols among the people and take action against violators.
He stressed on launching fresh awareness campaigns on the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
Speaking at the meeting, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that all necessary instructions have been forwarded to the district and health authorities.
COVID hospitals have been set up and the necessary medicines and other arrangements have also been made, he said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, R K Sharma said people who have not taken the first and second doses will be vaccinated within the next three weeks.
"All hospitals have the necessary oxygen supply," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU