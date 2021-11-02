Sun Pharma second quarter net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore

-
-
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.
