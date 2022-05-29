Citing misuse, UIDAI suggests sharing masked Aadhaar instead of photocopies

-
ALSO READ
Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says
Govt mulls using Aadhaar to allow Indians working abroad to vote online
CAG report flags humongous duplication and privacy gaps in Aadhaar
LS: Centre introduces Electoral Reforms Bill that links Aadhaar to voter ID
Non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by Mar 31 to attract fine of Rs 500-1,000
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the people not to share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organizations citing its misuse.
The authority has suggested the use of masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number that can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
The existence of any Aadhaar number can be verified at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar. To verify offline, you can scan the QR code on eAadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card using a QR code scanner in the mAadhaar mobile application, informed UIDAI.
"Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download an e-Aadhaar. However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer," added the release.
"Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU