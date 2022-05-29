PM to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme on May 30

-
ALSO READ
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, participate in a programme for women
India has proved it is second to none in adopting technology, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday (May 30).
The Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children.
A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 29, 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.
The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.
A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children.
The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.
--IANS
ssb/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU