PM to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme on May 30

Prime Minister will virtually release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday (May 30).

The Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children.

A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 29, 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children.

The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.

