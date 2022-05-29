Civil servants write to Assam CM, accuse BJP MLA of 'misbehaving'

Thirty officials of Assam's Cachar district administration signed a memorandum and submitted it to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing BJP legislator Kaushik Rai of misbehaving, insulting, and threatening civil servants on duty.

According to the officials, the BJP MLA of Lakhipur constituency questioned the integrity of the entire Civil Services cadre.

The Civil Servants in their letter cited an instance where the MLA said a block development officer on flood relief duty should be "beaten up". Rai allegedly had personally attacked circle officers calling him a "Rice Chor" adding that their bodies will be infested by maggots.

In another instance, the letter stated, that the BJP MLA spoke of "slapping" Circle Officer Dipankar Nath.

"Several incidents of physical abuse and derogatory remarks on civil servants have rocked our state several times in the past, the recent use of severe use of unparliamentary language and violent threatening of officers on duty by MLA Lakhipur has severely demoralised the Civil Service offices fraternity of the entire district," stated the letter.

