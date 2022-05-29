Bill Gates meets Mansukh Mandaviya, lauds India's vaccination drive

-
Davos [Switzerland], May 29 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Saturday has appreciated India's vaccination drive in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos.
Gates said, "It was great to meet Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and exchange perspectives on global health. India's success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world."
On May 25, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya shared photos with Bill Gates and wrote, "A pleasure to interact with @Billgates at #WEF22. He appreciated India's success in #Covid19 management and mammoth vaccination efforts."
Mandaviya further wrote, "We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to healthcare including the promotion of digital health, disease control management, creation of mRNA regional hubs, and strengthening the development of affordable and quality diagnostics & medical devices, etc.
