JUST IN
BJP instructs its councilors to stall MCD mayor polls: Manish Sisodia
CPI MP Binoy moves Suspension of Business notice in RS over Adani issue
Senior citizens to also have flight travel option for pilgrimage: Chouhan
After 2 failed attempts for Delhi mayor, municipal House to convene again
Canadian Minister on 2-day visit to India, to hold talks with Jaishankar
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's factory in Karnataka today
Hillary Clinton to meet salt pan workers on 2nd day of Gujarat visit
Oppn to demonstrate outside Parliament to seek JPC probe into Adani issue
LIVE: At least 53 dead in Turkey, 90 in Syria after massive earthquake
TMS Ep362: Budget for rich, capex outlay, RBI rate hike, night light data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP instructs its councilors to stall MCD mayor polls: Manish Sisodia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Damani's close associates buy 23 flats for Rs 1,200 crore in Mumbai: Report

Each apartment is about 5,000 sq ft in size and has been sold for Rs 50-60 crore

Topics
Radhakishan Damani | DMart | Avenue Supermarts

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Madhukunj, Radhakishan Damani’s Rs 1,001-crore purchase
Madhukunj, Radhakishan Damani’s Rs 1,001-crore purchase

23 luxury homes in a high-end residential project have been sold for Rs 1,200 crore in India's financial capital, Mumbai. The flats were bought by family, relatives and friends of DMart founder Radhakishan Damani, a report by the Times of India (TOI) said. These flats were sold by Sudhakar Shetty, a businessman-builder who had made the Three Sixty West project on Dr Annie Besant Road with builder Vikas Oberoi.

Shetty has used the proceeds from the sale of 23 flats to repay Rs 1,000 crore worth of loans to Piramal Finance. TOI quoted sources as saying that the loan has now been repaid. Shetty still has to pay Rs 400 crore to Hong Kong-based asset management group SC Lowy.

Each apartment is about 5,000 sq ft and has been sold for Rs 50-60 crore. Earlier, some of the similar apartments were sold at Rs 75-80 crore.

The mixed-use project has two towers. One will house the Ritz-Carlton hotel, and the other will have luxury residences managed by Ritz-Carlton.

"Negotiations between Shetty and Damani's friends and associates were going on for the past four to five months. The bulk transaction was finally registered on Friday," a person aware of the matter told TOI.

Damanis have acquired marquee properties over the years. In 2021, Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan purchased a bungalow property at Narayan Dabholkar Road in south Mumbai for Rs 1,001 crore. It was deemed the biggest residential property transaction in India. The bungalow named Madhu Kunj is located on a 1.5-acre land with a built-up area of more than 60,000 sq ft in tony Malabar Hill.

Damani's Avenue Supermarts has recently bought five properties, including retail space and land parcels worth over Rs 1,000 crore in and around Mumbai. It has also acquired retail space worth around Rs 100 crore from Sunteck Realty at its upcoming project, Sunteck City, in Goregaon.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Radhakishan Damani

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU