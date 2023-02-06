JUST IN
Senior citizens to also have flight travel option for pilgrimage: Chouhan
After 2 failed attempts for Delhi mayor, municipal House to convene again
Canadian Minister on 2-day visit to India, to hold talks with Jaishankar
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's factory in Karnataka today
Hillary Clinton to meet salt pan workers on 2nd day of Gujarat visit
Oppn to demonstrate outside Parliament to seek JPC probe into Adani issue
LIVE: At least 53 dead in Turkey, 90 in Syria after massive earthquake
TMS Ep362: Budget for rich, capex outlay, RBI rate hike, night light data
Assembly Election: HM Amit Shah to address rallies in Tripura today
India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Senior citizens to also have flight travel option for pilgrimage: Chouhan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CPI MP Binoy moves Suspension of Business notice in RS over Adani issue

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam o moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Adani group of companies crisis

Topics
CPI M | Adani Group | Rajya Sabha

ANI  Politics 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Monday moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Adani group of companies crisis and "huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis."

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Meanwhile, Congress will launch a countrywide protest in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches today to protest against the alleged Adani scam.

Congress MPs will protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday.

Although the Congress is getting the support of other Opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from the Congress on this issue.

It is being argued by the Opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

Opposition MPs said the government was not allowing the issue to be discussed in Parliament. After the uproar in Parliament, the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till February 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CPI M

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU