CJI led SC bench to hear plea challenging Rafale deal on October 10

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph would hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on October 10 a fresh PIL against the Rafale deal between India and France.

The PIL seeks a direction to the Centre to reveal details of the deal and comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule to the apex court in a sealed cover.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph would hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda.
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 11:25 IST

