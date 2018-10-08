UN convention needed against child sexual abuse, pornography: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate and children's rights activist has sought an international legally binding on child sexual abuse, terming it a "moral epidemic" while noting that the online has become a whopping $8 billion industry.

Satyarthi, who was in New York recently to attend the high-level session of the 73rd UN General Assembly, said there was no control over online

"We are pushing for an international legally binding on and pornography. Some countries have laws here and there but there is no control over online A legally binding convention is lacking," Satyarthi told PTI in New York.

is a "moral epidemic" growing across the world, he said, adding that online child pornography has become a $8 billion industry.

He said the demand for a legally binding global convention against online was made by the group Laureates and Leaders for Children, a platform inspired and founded by Satyarthi that brings together Nobel Laureates, global leaders, and youth from around the world to inspire, collaborate and act to protect the most vulnerable children.

Satyarthi, 64, said since there is no legal binding convention to combat this scourge, it is not getting the level of attention it deserves.

The issue of child pornography is "creating so many evils in India and as well as in many other countries, including the US," he said.

The Laureates and Leaders had adopted the 'Dead Sea Declaration' during their summit in March this year in Jordan, demanding several measures to ensure child safety, including a legally binding global convention against online child sexual abuse.

The declaration also calls for the creation of an online policy tracker that monitors legislation on trafficking, child labour and abuse as well as enforcement of that legislation.

It was handed over by the Panamanians government to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Satyarthi said some countries had some laws dealing with online child pornography but they were not enough as in general there is no control over such content online.

"You can block a website but if the service providers are ready to provide the content, that content again flows through different channels. So technically it is not too difficult for them," he said.

He pointed out that the legally binding convention should also be supported by the formation of new global and inter-agency task force to focus on issues of child pornography, child sexual abuse and child trafficking and to provide victims with holistic support.

Satyarthi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 jointly with Pakistani girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai, said 50 million children had been uprooted and are on the move, driven by war, violence, lack of opportunity and climate change.

About 152 million child labourers toil for the profit of others at the expense of their own freedom, education and childhood; and millions are trapped in modern-day slavery.

The issue of refugee children "is largely ignored in the broader political discourse of refugee crisis. A child-centric approach in the refugee issue is lacking," he said.

Satyarthi said the problem of sexual abuse against children and women should be tackled conclusively now "instead of 5-10 years later when a woman comes forward and shares what happened to her 10 years ago. It should be stopped now".

Satyarthi said the voices of those oppressed and suppressed in any form were "becoming louder and louder and that is a very positive and promising change in the world".

"Whether it is through MeToo or the Youth Resistance, this is a positive step. These voices should be responded with political work and urgent action which is still lacking".

Satyarthi also highlighted that in India, many more people were coming out and speaking about sexual harassment.

"That is a positive sign. If the number of registration of sexual abuse cases is increasing, I take it as a positive sign," he said.

Satyarthi said he is also focusing on making the problem of child abuse, rape and children going missing a political issue in the upcoming elections.

"Every political party should be compelled to take up the issue," he said.

"If our children are in danger, then the democracy is in danger...I am working strongly that it should become a political issue," he said.