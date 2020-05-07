JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Easing lockdown norms in US, Europe hikes risk of a second wave: Experts
Business Standard

Clinical trial begins to assess plasma efficacy to limit Covid-19: ICMR

Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy

Topics
Coronavirus

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A medic takes blood sample as part of Covid-19 treatment at Sri H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
A medic provides medicine as part of Covid-19 treatment at Sri H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

The Indian Council of Medical Research has started a multi-centre clinical trial to assess the safety of the convalescent plasma to limit any coronavirus related complications.

"ICMR has initiated a multi-centre clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit Covid-19 associated complications in moderate disease," read an official statement by the ICMR.

The trial has been titled as "A Phase II, Open Label, Randomized Controlled Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit Covid-19 Associated Complications in Moderate Disease."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 52,987; Maharashtra tally at 16,758

On April 28, the ICMR had said that currently there are no approved, definitive therapies for Covid-19. Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy, the research body said.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU