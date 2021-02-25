Closure of Beas Hydel to affect Delhi's water supply in March-April: Chadha

Delhi could be staring at an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation with the Beas Hydel Channel that supplies 25 per cent of the city's water being closed for a month for repairs, Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair work.

He said the agency of Union Jal Shakti Ministry -- the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) -- is going to close Beas Hydel Channel from March 25 to April 24 on the pretext of repair and maintenance. It will affect the water supply of Delhi.

"The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation," he said.

Chadha said the citizens of Delhi depend on four sources of water. The DJB gathers water from these four sources and supplies it to the citizens of Delhi. These four sources include the Yamuna, Ganges, Ravi and Beas rivers and groundwater. Despite all these arrangements, the scarcity of water increases in the capital, he said.

"Under the protection of the law, Delhi is supposed to get this 232 MGD of water. The citizens of Delhi get this Beas water depending on an MOU signed in 1981 and there was a Supreme Court order dated May 10, 2020.

"Both these documents clearly note that it is the right of every citizen of Delhi to receive this 232 MGD of water supply in the capital. BBMB is under the central government. In the name of repairing work, BBMB is trying to stop this water supply," he stated.

Chadha said on February 12 this year, they received a letter from a senior official of the Haryana government where it said from March 25 to April 24th, this channel will be closed. It was also noted that this will stop the 232 MGD water supply in Delhi.

"We all know that in the time of summer, the demand for water increases in Delhi and the Delhi government along with the DJB tries to reach out to every area and ensure water supply," he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said the Delhi government is also trying its best to ensure that in any situation, this 232 MGD water supply does not stop in Delhi and in this regard, a letter was also written by them on February 19.

"In this letter, we have informed the central government, Haryana government and BBMB that the citizens of Delhi are fully dependent on this 232 MGD water. We have requested that at such an important time, this repair work should not happen and they should do this when water supply will be enough in Delhi.

"In such a time, if Delhi faces 25 per cent reduced water supply, then several and international institutions of importance will also suffer from the water crisis. This includes the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the residence of the prime minister, the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi, Green Tribunal and the embassies." he stated.

Chadha said they have also appealed to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

He said, "We have also requested that a meeting should be called on this as early as possible. In this meeting, all the stakeholders should be called by the Jal Shakti Ministry and this meeting should allow all the stakeholders to keep their points.

