DJB working on war footing to restore normal water supply: Raghav Chadha

-
ALSO READ
Spike in ammonia levels in Yamuna waters from Haryana to hit Delhi's supply
Delhi Jal Board issues notices to govt depts over bills worth Rs 6,811 cr
Minimise human errors in water billing: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials
Delhi Jal Board issues notices to Centre over Rs 6,811 cr pending bills
Yamuna river water level receding gradually, say officials
-
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the utility was working on a war footing to restore normal water supply in Delhi, which was affected due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river.
Chadha inspected the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, where water production had decreased due to the increase in ammonia levels.
He also held high-level meetings with officials concerned to ensure that water production increases at both the water treatment plants -- Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.
Water treated at these plants is supplied to South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi and parts of New Delhi Municipal Council areas.
He said Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, which treats 140 million gallons of waste water per day, is operational at 70 to 80 percent of its capacity.
"I met officials concerned, who have been working continuously to ensure that water supply in affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi is restored," he said.
"Delhi is a landlocked city and gets water from the neighbouring states. Due to annual maintenance, water coming from Uttar Pradesh, that is from the Ganga, has stopped. This happens every October. Unfortunately, this maintenance work has coincided with the spike in ammonia levels in raw water received from Haryana," he said.
The level of ammonia in the water is between 1.7 PPM and 1.9 PPM (Parts Per Million). On Friday, it shot up to around 3.5 PPM, which is perceived as an extremely high level of toxicity and is not fit for human consumption.
As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treat the water that comes in from the Yamuna, had to be shut, Chadha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU