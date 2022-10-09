Cloudy weather in Bengaluru; most Karnataka dists to receive rain till Tues

(IMD) has predicted across the from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous is expected in all areas.

Yellow alert has been given for north districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.

