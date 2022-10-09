Cloudy weather in Bengaluru; most Karnataka dists to receive rain till Tues

-
ALSO READ
Rains batter Silicon city, yellow alert issued for Bengaluru till Sep 7
UN calls for implementing faster steps to secure critical ocean health
Terrorist group Al-Shabab seize control of hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu
Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today, say IMD
IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, issues yellow alert for Mumbai
-
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.
The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous rainfall is expected in all areas.
Yellow alert has been given for north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.
Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.
The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.
--IANS
mka/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU