Business Standard

Private UP hospitals to display pictures, contact details of doctors

The Uttar Pradesh health department has made it mandatory for all private hospitals in the district to put up photos and phone numbers of doctors working there

Uttar Pradesh | Private hospitals | Indian doctors

IANS  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh health department has made it mandatory for all private hospitals in the district to put up photos and phone numbers of doctors working there.

These details should be put up at a place where patients and their attendants can see them easily.

Besides, hospitals also have to put up information about the specialty of emergency medical officers along with their phone numbers on the display board.

Additional chief medical officer Dr A.P. Singh said, "By putting details of doctors, patients will be able to know that qualified doctors are treating them. Besides, they would know whom to contact in an emergency. It will also help health officials during hospital inspections."

He stated that as of now, hospitals must keep a licence issued by the chief medical officer (CMO) which has to be displayed during the inspection. The move came after the health department, during raids, found several unqualified doctors, paramedical staff and nurses working in hospitals.

Officials said there are around 350 hospitals and nursing homes in the city with licence.

During the health department's raids on 18 hospitals, anomalies were found in 10 hospitals and notices were served on them.

The most common anomaly was the absence of emergency medical officers from hospital.

In three private hospitals, paramedical and nursing staff were untrained.

Apart from that, a visit to two hospitals on Hardoi Road revealed that the doctors were not qualified for practising modern medicine.

They had BHMS and BAMS degrees.

Dr A.P. Singh said, "We are running a special drive against hospitals run by unqualified staff. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in it. FIRs will also be filed against them."

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:49 IST

`
