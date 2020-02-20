CM Adityanath, 3,000 artistes to welcome Trump and dignitaries in Agra

At least 3,000 artistes will present colourful cultural programmes to welcome in Agra, officials said on Thursday, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will personally receive the visiting foreign dignitary.

The programmes will include Ramlila, Raslila, Nautanki (drama) performances among others.

The Chief Minister's Office is closely monitoring the preparations to receive the US president in the Taj city that has received an "unprecedented" face-lift in recent days.

Trump is scheduled to reach Agra from during his February 24-25 tour to India.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N. Singh told the media that 3,000 artistes will present cultural programmes to welcome Trump

Trump will reach the Taj Mahal's East Gate from the airport, covering a distance of 15 km.

The artistes will present cultural programmes in around 12 places that fall between the airport and the East Gate of the Taj.

Sources said the Adityanath government is keen to showcase the art and culture of Braj, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Awadh regions. The artistes will enact the roles of Radha-Krishna and present other cultural performances.

They will also perform the 'Kala Alha' and 'Nautanki' of Bundelkhand, and the Ramlila of Purvanchal.

The artistes will arrive in Agra on February 23, a day before Trump's visit. All of them are from Uttar Pradesh.