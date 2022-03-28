CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav take oath as members of UP Assembly

Chief Minister on Monday took oath as member of the Legislative Assembly.

After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House.

