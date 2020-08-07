CM Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, aims to create jobs

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital.
Addressing an online media briefing, he said the policy, which aims to boost the economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level, has been notified.
The chief minister termed it a "progressive policy" of the country.
Under the policy, the Delhi government will give incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws while for cars, it will give incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.
"After launching this policy, we expect 500,000 new electric vehicle in next five years... The Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement 'electric vehicle policy," Kejriwal said.
He also added the government will also set up a 'State Electric Vehicle Board'.
The Delhi government will give 'scrapping incentive' under the electric vehicle policy and set up 200 charging stations in one year, Kejriwal said.
