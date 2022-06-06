CM Mann failed miserably: Sukhbir Badal lists out crimes in Punjab post AAP

-
ALSO READ
Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security was withdrawn
Who was Sidhu Moose Wala? The 28-year-old rapper shot dead in Punjab
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Suspected killers caught on CCTV camera
CM Mann visit to Moose Wala's house; villagers hold protest against police
Punjab Congress chief blames AAP govt for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
-
In view of the recent incidents of violence in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday while listing out the instances of deteriorating law and order in the state said that the Bhagwant Mann government "failed miserably".
The SAD chief also pointed out the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala that took place on May 29.
"29 May: Brutal murder of #SidhuMoosewala, 30 May: Woman-daughter hacked to death in Patiala, 1 June: Bus dacoity near Ldh, 3 June: Boy hacked to death in Badhni Kalan market, 5 June: Man found beheaded near Ahmedgarh No one is safe in Punjab anymore. @BhagwantMann failed miserably," Badal tweeted.
Earlier on Saturday, a man was attacked in Punjab's Moga in a broad daylight in a market by a group of people following which he succumbed to his injuries.
According to the police, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.
"An incident occurred today at around 5.30 pm where 6-7 people attacked a man and he was severely injured. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police swung into action and some people were identified. The CCTV cameras are being checked. A case has been registered," ASP MD Sarfaraz Alam said on the reported killing of a man with swords in a market in Punjab.
On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
Pointing to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said "It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe."
The entire Opposition has severely criticised Bhagwant Mann's government for the violent incidents taking place in the state.
Meanwhile, in another incident, two persons were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar, informed the police.
According to police, shots were fired during the clash outside the college.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU