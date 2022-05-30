Punjab Congress chief blames AAP govt for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

-
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Government over Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in the state and said that 'it has happened due to government's failure and police's incompetence'.
Addressing reporters here on Sunday, Warring said, "It has happened due to government's failure and police's incompetence. It needs to be investigated under a sitting judge of National Investigation Agency (NIA). It's a political murder. The state government should step down."
He further said that Punjab Police should be ashamed as it is their responsibility to ensure law and order in the state.
"Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra should be ashamed as it's his responsibility to ensure law and order in the state. Instead, he is running away from his responsibility by saying it was a gang rivalry. We will go to the High Court and will meet the governor in this regard soon. If we don't get justice, then we will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Warring added.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala seems to be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang were involved in it.
He further said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to investigate the matter. In a media statement, the state police chief said Moosewala's security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.
