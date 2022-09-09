CM Sangma launches 'Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act' portal

-
-
The Meghalaya government on Thursday launched a multi-purpose online portal -- Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), to ensure the safety and security of the residents, gathering intelligence inputs and to better the process of delivery of numerous government services.
Launching the MRSSA portal, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the implementation of the digitised system would not only ensure the safety and security of the residents but it would also act as a strong intelligence gathering system for authorities to monitor and act, based on the intelligence inputs gathered from the online database.
He further added that the digitisation and preparation of the online database for the MRSSA could also be beneficial for monitoring and better implementation of other services and programmes of the government.
Sangma said that the digitisation process would connect more than 6,000 villages and localities across Meghalaya to the online system.
The digitised database can then be utilised for better service delivery in critical areas such as healthcare and the digitisation would aid in effective monitoring of the schemes and programmes of the government.
Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, underlined that safety of the people is of paramount importance and acknowledged the various proactive steps taken by the 'Dorbar Shnongs' (traditional village institution of the village) for the security of the residents in their respective localities.
The Government of Meghalaya has introduced the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act 2016 with the purpose to ensure and enhance security of the citizens of the state by making careful and thorough examination of tenants residing in the state.
The implementation of Act will prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the state and to create a control mechanism to check illegal infiltration or illegal migrants who might be coming and residing in the localities.
In order to implement the Act, the state government in collaboration with National Informatics Centre has taken the initiative to design and develop an online application that will enable the citizens (landlords and tenants) to register themselves with prior verification from the local authorities.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 07:23 IST