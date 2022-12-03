JUST IN
MCD poll: Wholesale, retail markets to remained closed on Sunday, says CTI
CM Sarma announces additional Rs 5 crore for Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced an additional Rs five crore for the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: Wikipedia
Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced an additional Rs five crore for the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust.

The trust was formed with an initial corpus of Rs five crore and with the chief minister's announcement of additional Rs five crore, the total amount at its disposal will be Rs 10 crore.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, chaired by the chief minister, to discuss matters related to future tasks as well as measures required for strengthening the trust, an official release stated.

Sarma said the amount would be utilised to provide various relief measures to family members of martyrs of Assam Agitation and those grievously injured during the agitation.

The chief minister also directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in Assam Agitation.

The state had witnessed a six-year agitation against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh which ended with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 between the Centre, state government and All Assam Students' Union (AASU)

Minister of Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee, its president Dipanka Nath, Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur attended the meeting.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 21:12 IST

`
