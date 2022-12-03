Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in 2020 Delhi riots case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police register two separate FIRs in Thursday's clashes in JNU
JNU begins registration process for UG admissions; first semester from Nov
JNU admission 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses
Police stand sought on Sharjeel Imam's interim bail plea in sedition case
Northeast Delhi violence: HC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea
-
A court discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The FIR in the case was registered on the basis of the statement of Constable Sangram Singh who said a riotous mob had pelted stones on Main Karawal Nagar Road, besides setting ablaze several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.
Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey confirmed that Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were discharged in the matter by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
Umar Khalid is accused in several other cases and facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the riots and these matters are pending in court.
The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against both accused along with others under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy along with the sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act.
The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 17:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU