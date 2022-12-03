JUST IN
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on compensation to manual scavengers' kin
India never favours war, violence; not neutral to injustice: Rajnath Singh
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
Ensure law and order during Swiggy partners' strike: Kerala HC to police
CCTV in classrooms does not violate right to privacy: Delhi govt to HC
Proposed procurement of predator drones from US under process: Navy chief
Kerala will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on compensation to manual scavengers' kin
Business Standard

Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in 2020 Delhi riots case

A court discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots

Topics
Umar Khalid | Delhi | JNU

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid (Photo: Facebook)

A court discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The FIR in the case was registered on the basis of the statement of Constable Sangram Singh who said a riotous mob had pelted stones on Main Karawal Nagar Road, besides setting ablaze several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on February 24, 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey confirmed that Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were discharged in the matter by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Umar Khalid is accused in several other cases and facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the riots and these matters are pending in court.

The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against both accused along with others under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy along with the sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Umar Khalid

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 17:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.