JUST IN
Delhi set for high-stake MCD polls; 14.5 million electors eligible to vote
Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in 2020 Delhi riots case
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on compensation to manual scavengers' kin
India never favours war, violence; not neutral to injustice: Rajnath Singh
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
Ensure law and order during Swiggy partners' strike: Kerala HC to police
CCTV in classrooms does not violate right to privacy: Delhi govt to HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi set for high-stake MCD polls; 14.5 million electors eligible to vote
Business Standard

No curfew in Mumbai, section 144 imposed to ensure peace, says police

The Mumbai police on Saturday said the rumours about a curfew imposed in the city were false and appealed to people not to panic

Topics
Mumbai | Curfew | Mumbai police

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai police

The Mumbai police on Saturday said the rumours about a curfew imposed in the city were false and appealed to people not to panic.

The police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil clarified that this was not a curfew and the move is taken routinely to ensure peace in the city and avoid disruptions in public order.

The rumours that a curfew has been imposed in the city are false and are creating misunderstanding among people, Nangre Patil said in a video message.

''I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said.

Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.