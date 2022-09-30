CM Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, employees, teachers

-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a Diwali bonus for health workers including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, BEST employees and teachers.
Chief Minister announced, "Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, employees of Municipal Corporation Teachers BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus".
Due to this decision, 93 thousand employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and 29 thousand employees of BEST, along with teachers, and health workers will get a Diwali bonus.
He appealed that the employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation have done an excellent job in the difficult situation of Covid. CM Shinde wished the employees 'Happy Diwali' but asked everyone to work for Mumbaikars wholeheartedly.
MP Rahul Shewale, Commissioner and Administrator of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Dr. i. S. Chahal, Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and other officials of various municipality departments were also present.
CM Shinde said, "the employees of the Municipal Corporation have done a good job in the difficult situation of COVID19. Doctors and all staff have played a vital role in keeping the Covid position in Mumbai under control. Development work must be spent. But those who do well should be encouraged. A balance has to be maintained between the development work and the welfare schemes of our employees. The employees and the citizens are ours".
While announcing the Diwali bonus, CM urged the people to celebrate Diwali with joy. "Obstacles related to development works and employees related to Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be resolved on a priority basis. Everyone should now work wholeheartedly for Mumbaikars. The chief minister also said that engineers should take care to ensure that the works of roads and infrastructure are of high quality as per the wishes of the citizens", he added.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:48 IST
