CM Shivraj announces power bill waiver scheme in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Labourers falling under the in Madhya Pradesh, going to polls later this year, will get power supply at a subsidised rate, the state government announced on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet also announced an outstanding power bill waiver scheme for labourers and poor families.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday approved Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018 (a scheme to provide subsidised power) and Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana 2018 (Power Bill Waiver Scheme), an official release said.

Under the subsidised power scheme, registered labourers of the and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be provided electricity at a cost of Rs 200 per month.

In case the bill is lower than Rs 200, the beneficiary will have to pay the actual bill amount and in the instance of the bill amount crossing Rs 200, the difference amount would be subsidised by the state government, it said.

Power connection under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana would be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. The scheme is expected to benefit 880,000 families in the state, it said.

"People not using air-conditioners, electric heaters and whose power consumption is below 1000 watts would be eligible for this scheme. The beneficiaries can operate a fan, a television, and bulbs," the release said.

The scheme is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 10 billion.

Under the power bill waiver scheme, pending dues (as on June 1, 2018) of registered labourers of the and poor families would be waived completely.

This scheme would come into effect from July 1.

The Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana is expected to benefit about 770,000 people, it said.

State Congress unit president Kamal Nath has termed the power bill waiver scheme as a "political stunt" of the CM.

Another senior Congress leader Jyotirdaitya Scindia has dubbed Chouhan as "Ghoshnaveer" or the one who only makes popular announcements in a press conference.