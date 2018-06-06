Militants lob grenades at Army camp in Kashmir's Bandipora district

hurled grenades at an Army camp adjacent to the Hajjan police station in north Kashmir's tonight, police said.

The lobbed the grenades using underbarrel grenade launchers at the camp of the 30 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army around 8.30 PM, they said.

The hurled grenades at the camp, adjacent to the police station, from two sides.

The fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively", a senior police officer said, adding that it was not a suicide attack.

The area has been cordoned off and combing operations have been started, the officer said.

Further details were awaited, police said.