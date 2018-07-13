Coal scam case: ED files charge sheet against Naveen Jindal, 14 others

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a charge sheet against industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.
In its final report filed before special judge Bharat Parashar, ED alleged that Jindal's firm Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) along with others influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs two crore in illegal gratification.
The court put up the charge sheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema against Jindal and 14 other accused, for consideration on August 14.
The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.
