Restrictions imposed in Srinagar; Hurriyat leader Farooq in police custody

Restrictions were imposed on Friday on movement of people in parts of the city ahead of the separatists' call for a march to the Martyrs' Graveyard near Nowhatta while Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained, an official said.

The restrictions were imposed in Khanyar, Maharajgunj, Nowhatta, Rainawari and Safakadal as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said.

The separatists had called for a march to the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib shrine to pay homage to 22 people killed in firing by Dogra soldiers on this day in 1931.

Farooq was detained outside his residence in Nigeen area of the city and taken to the local police station, the official said.

He was taken into preventive custody as his presence in old city area could lead to violence by his supporters, the official added.

More than 22 men were killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his autocratic rule.