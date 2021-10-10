Coal shortage: India to facilitate gas supply to run two utilities in Delhi

-
CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's oil ministry will facilitate gas supplies to enable two power plants in Delhi to operate, the federal power ministry said on Saturday, after the city state warned of blackouts in the country's capital due to a coal shortage.
State-run NTPC Ltd, India's largest electricity producer, has also been directed to increase coal stocks to two coal-fired plants near Delhi to ensure sufficient supply, the top bureaucrat in the federal power ministry said.
